NDA sweeps Bengaluru Teachers' MLC seat

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The comprehensive vote-counting process for the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) elections from the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency has reached its concluding phase, with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate A.P. Ranganath maintaining a decisive lead of 908 votes over his closest challenger, according to updates from the counting center. The high-stakes electoral battle unfolded across rigorous rounds of tabulation on the premises of the Government Arts and Science College near Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a decisive victory in the high-stakes Legislative Council (MLC) election from the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency, dealing a notable blow to the ruling Congress party. NDA candidate A.P. Ranganath emerged victorious following a fiercely contested multi-round vote tabulation process at the Government Arts and Science College near Mysore Bank Circle. Following the conclusion of the third and final round of counting, Congress candidate Puttanna secured 9,902 preference votes, while NDA nominee A.P. Ranganath polled 10,810 votes. Although the Congress candidate had established an initial advantage in the opening round, Ranganath mounted a robust comeback through the second and third rounds to cement his frontrunner status. As the final tallies solidified, Puttanna exited the counting facility amidst soaring political anticipation. As the final rounds of preference vote counting concluded, Ranganath established an unassailable lead, securing a total of ten thousand eight10 votes against incumbent candidate Puttanna of the Congress, who finished with nine thousand nine hundred and two votes. The final margin of nine hundred and eight votes capped off a dramatic electoral battle that saw the Congress candidate take an early lead in the first round before the NDA nominee surged ahead in the second and third successive rounds. Buoyed by the definitive trends, enthusiastic NDA workers and party cadres erupted into premature celebrations outside the college gates, distributing sweets, bursting firecrackers, and raising vociferous slogans in support of alliance leadership. Stringent security cordons managed by local law enforcement remained in place around the perimeter, ensuring that only authorized candidates, election agents, and personnel were permitted entry following rigorous identity verification. Elated party workers and NDA supporters erupted into jubilant celebrations outside the counting center even before the formal returning officer's declaration, bursting firecrackers, distributing sweets, and raising slogans. Strict perimeter security and heavy police deployments were maintained around the campus throughout the day, ensuring that only authorized agents and officials accessed the strong rooms and counting halls. Simultaneously, the multi-stage vote processing machinery continued its operations for the adjoining South-East Graduates' constituency on the same campus. Election officials noted that ballot sorting and bundling for the South-East seat progressed across nineteen designated rounds, with key candidates and political observers closely tracking the initial preference tabulations. Returning officers announced that official declarations for all contested seats would be formally issued upon the conclusion of final verification protocols.