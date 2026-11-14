Naveed urges teachers to instil good values alongside education

KOPPAL: M. Badiuddin Ahmed Naveed, Inspector of the Legal Metrology Department, stressed the importance of teaching children good values alongside formal education to help them become responsible citizens.

He was speaking at a Children’s Day programme held at the high school section of the Government Boys’ Pre-University College in Koppal on Saturday. The programme began with floral tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.

Naveed said children were the future of the nation and needed quality education as well as good moral values. He observed that parents make considerable sacrifices to provide their children with education, but some children fail to care for their parents in their old age.

He urged teachers to educate students about the country’s history, culture, art and heritage while guiding them towards good conduct. He also called on teachers to introduce students to the lives and ideals of great national leaders and encourage them to follow their examples.

He said education combined with moral values would help shape responsible citizens and contribute to the country’s future.

College Principal Sharan Basavaraj Gowdar, senior teacher M. Abdul Qayyum and retired vocational teacher Dr. Ameer Hamza Nadaf were among those present.