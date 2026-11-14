Mysuru goes bananas!

MYSURU: Mysuru witnessed a colourful celebration of banana diversity as a two-day ‘Banana Mela’ got off to a vibrant start at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry here on Saturday, bringing together more than 150 varieties of bananas, traditional farming practices, culinary delights and an array of banana-based products.

Organised by Sahaja Samrudha in association with the Department of Horticulture, Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Limited (KAPPEC), ICAR-JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Suttur, and Abhay Naturals, the mela aims to promote indigenous banana varieties, traditional cultivation practices and the rich food culture associated with the fruit.

Guests and growers show off banana bunches at the mela

The world of bananas is remarkably diverse. From birth to death, bananas are closely intertwined with human life and culture. Each variety has its own distinctive taste, colour, size and shape. India, considered the homeland of bananas, is home to hundreds of varieties, with Karnataka particularly renowned for its rich banana diversity.

Kamalapura Red Banana, Elaichi Banana, Nanjangud Rasabale, Kallu Bale, Nati Bale, Boodu Bale, Hampi Sugandhi, Sakkare Bale, Huli Bale and Chukke Bale are among the traditional varieties that have long been part of Karnataka’s agricultural heritage. However, the growing commercial cultivation of Robusta and Cavendish varieties has pushed many indigenous varieties towards extinction.

The mela seeks to revive interest in these traditional varieties and create awareness about their conservation and commercial potential.

One of the major attractions is the rare collection brought by Daya Prasad of Sullia, who has conserved around 400 banana varieties. Visitors will get an opportunity to see some of the rare specimens from his collection.

National award-winning plant conservationist Ram Prasad Hegde of Sirsi is also showcasing rare banana varieties and planting materials. An eight-foot-long ‘Sahasra Bale’ and a striking red banana variety, whose entire plant appears as though it has been set ablaze, are expected to draw considerable attention.

More than 50 stalls have been set up at the mela, featuring banana-based delicacies, value-added products, banana-fibre crafts, organic products, fruit saplings and indigenous seeds. A variety of banana-based dishes and products are also available for visitors to explore and purchase.

Banana lovers can buy fruits of several varieties, including Nanjangud Rasabale, Nendran, Yelakki, Finger Banana and Red Banana.

Those interested in cultivating bananas can purchase quality planting suckers. Sahaja Seeds is showcasing planting materials of several indigenous varieties, including Kamalapura Red Banana, Nanjangud Rasabale, Karpuravalli, Poovan, Chandra Bale, Madarangi and Elaichi Banana.

The mela also features programmes aimed at encouraging farmers, entrepreneurs and the younger generation to explore banana cultivation and value addition.

A training programme on banana cultivation and opportunities in value addition was scheduled for Saturday at 2 pm. A children’s painting competition and a banana-based cooking competition are scheduled for today (Sunday) at 10.30 am. Interested participants can take part in the competitions.

KAPPEC Managing Director J. Venkatarama Reddy Patil inaugurated the two-day mela. Dr. Giridhar Parvatam, Director of the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, released the ‘Banana Bharat’ app.

Joint Director of Horticulture Roopashree K.N., Kodagu banana grower Ravi Shankar of Ponnampet, Dr. Gnanesh B.N., Head of ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Suttur, and Dr. Umesh H. Hebbar, Senior Scientist at CFTRI, were among the chief guests.

The mela provides an excellent platform for farmers, researchers, entrepreneurs and the public to appreciate the extraordinary diversity of bananas, rediscover traditional varieties and explore opportunities to conserve and promote this valuable crop.