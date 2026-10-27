MLA threatens protest over Matka gambling rackets

CH NEWS, Davanagere Channagiri MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj has warned that he will stage a protest in front of the Superintendent of Police’s office if gambling and illegal ‘Matka’ betting activities continue in Davanagere district. Speaking to reporters at his residence, Basavaraj expressed concern over the growing spread of these illegal activities, saying they were ruining families and pushing people into financial difficulties. He said several residents had approached him, complaining that gambling was adversely affecting their children and household finances. Clarifying reports about a letter that had gone viral, the MLA said he had drafted it but had neither signed nor officially sent it. He added that he had already appealed to senior police officials, including the SP and Director General Salim, but the problem had worsened instead of improving. Basavaraj demanded action against those involved and called for the district SP and Eastern Zone IGP to be recalled. He said he would submit a letter to the Chief Minister and Home Minister seeking immediate intervention. He alleged that money meant for women beneficiaries under the state’s guarantee schemes was being lost to gambling. He also cited instances of people pawning jewellery reserved for their daughters’ weddings to fund betting activities. He questioned the effectiveness of recent raids, saying the action taken so far had failed to curb the menace. Meanwhile, addressing the drinking water shortage in Channagiri taluk, Basavaraj said supply had been disrupted for 15 days because of a faulty motor. He assured residents that repairs would be arranged through the original supplier and that water supply would be restored soon. On a separate controversy involving a BJP candidate falling at the feet of District In-charge Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, Legislative Council candidate K.M. Suresh said the incident should not be portrayed as political collusion. He maintained that touching elders’ feet was a traditional gesture of respect, adding that he too respected former BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa as his political mentor.