Microfinance firm accused of evicting elderly woman

DAVANAGERE: An elderly woman and her family have reportedly been living on the streets for the past 15 days after a microfinance company allegedly took possession of their house over unpaid loan instalments in Marenahalli village of Jagalur taluk.

The woman, Gauramma, had borrowed ₹6.80 lakh from the private finance company. According to her account, she initially refused the loan but was persuaded by staff who promised low interest rates and financial support for her children’s business.

Gauramma said she had regularly paid instalments for three years and three months. She and her family worked as daily wage labourers to repay the loan. However, her deteriorating health in recent months left her unable to work and continue the payments.

Despite requesting more time, the company allegedly proceeded with the seizure of the house after obtaining a court order. A notice was reportedly pasted on the property, leaving the family without shelter.

The incident has triggered protests and demands for action from local residents and farmer leaders. Farmer leader Kumar criticised the lending practices and questioned whether the company’s staff had properly assessed the family’s ability to repay the loan.

He urged the district administration and police to investigate the matter, take appropriate action and ensure that Gauramma’s family gets shelter.

Farmer leaders have also demanded immediate relief for the elderly woman and her family.