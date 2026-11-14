Mass awareness rally against drug abuse held in Mysuru

MYSURU: Young people are the future of the nation and must stay away from addictions and adopt a healthy lifestyle, said First Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandhya Rao P.

She was speaking after inaugurating an awareness rally against drug abuse organised under the NALSA (DAWN – Drug Awareness and Wellness Navigation) initiative. The programme was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Bengaluru, the Judiciary, the Advocates’ Association, the Police Department, JSS Law College (Autonomous) and other departments and organisations.

The judge said the primary objective of the campaign was to protect students and the younger generation from the harmful effects of narcotic substances. The initiative seeks to spread awareness among young people about the importance of staying away from substance abuse and leading a healthy life.

The rally commenced from JSS Law College, passed through prominent junctions in the city and concluded near the old court premises with floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The campaign particularly focused on creating awareness among children in the 12–18 age group and students about the harmful consequences of drug abuse. Participants raised slogans against drug use and carried placards conveying messages on the dangers of substance abuse.

Several judges from Mysuru, Senior Civil Judge and Member-Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Nagaraja Siddapp Ankasa Doddi, Additional Superintendent of Police Mallik C., Central Prison Chief Superintendent V. Sheshumurthy, Deputy Director of the Department of Women and Child Development R. Nagaraj, Advocates’ Association President S. Lokesh, JSS Law College Chief Executive Prof. K.S. Suresh, Principal Dr. N. Vanishree, officials from various departments, doctors, panel advocates, college students and a large number of practitioners from the Heartfulness Institute participated in the programme.