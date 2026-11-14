Man held in Gokak for extorting gold from woman

BELAGAVI: Gokak Rural Police have arrested a man accused of extorting gold ornaments and cash from a married woman by threatening to share her private photographs with her husband. Police said gold ornaments worth ₹13.20 lakh had been recovered from him.

The accused, Sachin Shivaji Pujeri, is a resident of Khanagaon village. He allegedly threatened a woman from a village in Gokak taluk, claiming that he would send their photographs to her husband and kill him.

Complaint filed on November 8

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly collected gold ornaments and cash worth around ₹14 lakh from the woman on September 27 at around 11 am. He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her husband if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The woman approached Gokak Rural Police on November 8 and filed a complaint. Following the complaint, police registered a case and began an investigation. The accused was arrested on November 10.

Gold and cash recovered

Police recovered gold ornaments worth ₹13.20 lakh and ₹5,000 in cash from the accused. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Belagavi District Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan commended the Gokak Rural Police team for their work in the case.

The investigation highlights the importance of reporting threats and extortion to the police rather than giving in to intimidation.