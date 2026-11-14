KPSC exam today: DC orders strict measures

MYSURU: Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy issued strict instructions to officials to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) competitive examination for recruitment to Gazetted Probationer posts for the year 2026‑27, scheduled to be held today (Sunday).

Chairing a meeting with officials to review the examination arrangements here on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner said that a total of 14,874 candidates would appear for the examination at 32 centres across Mysuru city. The first paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, while the second paper will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

He said the Police Commissioner had been instructed to declare a 200-metre radius around all examination centres as a restricted zone under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and ensure that photocopying shops in the vicinity remain closed during the examination hours.

To ensure the safe transportation of question papers and OMR answer sheets, eight armed gunmen have been deployed. Further, 32 local inspection officers, one for each examination centre, eight observers and eight route officers have been appointed to prevent any lapses in the conduct of the examination.

Reddy directed the KSRTC to operate additional buses for the convenience of candidates, CESC to ensure uninterrupted power supply at examination centres, the Health Department to provide emergency medical facilities and the Mysuru City Corporation to maintain cleanliness in and around the centres.

He instructed all officials to strictly follow the KPSC guidelines and take every precaution to ensure that the examination is conducted successfully, transparently and without any irregularities.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Yukesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, Mysuru Sub-Divisional Officer Ashappa, Deputy Director of the Department of School Education and Literacy D. Uday Kumar and officials from various departments were present.