Khuba questions Sonia’s book, rejects Rahul’s tapping claims

BIDAR: BJP leader and former Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba has criticised Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over their recent statements, questioning their claims and urging them to raise issues through appropriate democratic forums.

Reacting to a book authored by Sonia Gandhi, Khuba alleged that its contents largely focused on projecting her family and highlighting its achievements. He also claimed that the book contained allegations against Maneka Gandhi and several other Congress leaders.

“I read the book last week. Its contents appear to focus on projecting her family and its achievements. Such an approach could make Sonia Gandhi unpopular,” he remarked.

Claims called baseless

Criticising Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of phone tapping and his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khuba termed the claims baseless and challenged him to produce evidence.

He said Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, should exercise responsibility while making allegations and explain the basis for them. Referring to earlier controversies, including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Khuba accused him of repeatedly making claims without substantiating them.

Debate in Parliament

Responding to Gandhi’s challenge for an open debate with the Prime Minister, Khuba described Modi as a popular leader with international recognition. He said Rahul Gandhi should present his concerns in Parliament, seek time from the Speaker and initiate a discussion in the House.

“I welcome a debate on any issue he wishes to raise in Parliament,” Khuba said.

Insurance, cane price

Khuba also raised concerns over farmers’ issues in Karnataka, urging Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Bidar district in-charge minister to release the State government’s pending contribution under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana without delay.

He said the release of funds was necessary to ensure eligible farmers receive crop insurance compensation.

Khuba further demanded that sugarcane farmers in Bidar district receive between ₹3,800 and ₹4,100 per tonne, on par with the prices reportedly fixed in Belagavi. He urged the State government to address the crop insurance and sugarcane pricing issues on priority.