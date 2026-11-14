JSS STU, Mysuru, beat JSS ATE by 8 wickets to clinch cricket title

MYSURU: The three-day JSS Inter-Institutional Cricket Tournament for Men 2026–27, organised by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), through Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru, concluded on November 14 at the JSS STU–KSCA Cricket Ground, Mysuru.

The final match was played between JSS STU, Mysuru, and JSS Academy of Technical Education (JSS ATE), Bengaluru. JSS STU won the toss and elected to bowl first. JSS ATE were bowled out for 97 runs in 18.3 overs. In reply, JSS STU chased down the target comfortably, scoring 103 runs for the loss of two wickets in just 11 overs, securing a convincing 8-wicket victory and lifting the championship trophy.

The valedictory function was graced by Prof. C. Nagaraju, Principal, SJCE, JSS STU, Mysuru, as the Chief Guest, in the presence of Dr. B. S. Harish, Deputy Registrar, JSS STU; Dr. M. N. Nagendra Prasad, Dean, SAAE, JSS STU; and Prof. M. S. Sunil Kumar, Student Welfare Officer, JSS STU, Mysuru.

The dignitaries congratulated the participating teams and appreciated the organising committee for the successful conduct of the tournament. They highlighted the importance of sports in developing teamwork, discipline, leadership, sportsmanship and healthy relationships among students of various JSS institutions.

Man of the Match: Surya Chinnaswamy – 3 wickets.

Man of the Series: Ayush M.D. – 226 runs in 3 innings and 6 wickets.

Best Batsman of the Tournament: Ayush M.D. – 226 runs.

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Surya Chinnaswamy – 6 wickets in 4 innings.

The award winners were appreciated for their outstanding individual performances and valuable contributions to the tournament.

Dr. Revanna C, Organising Secretary and Director of Physical Education, SJCE, JSS STU, Mysuru, welcomed the gathering and expressed his sincere gratitude to the university management, dignitaries, participating institutions, teams, officials, coaches, faculty members, staff and students for their valuable cooperation and support in making the tournament a grand success.

The programme concluded with the distribution of trophies, medals and individual awards to the winning and runner-up teams and outstanding performers.