India’s democracy serves as global model: Tenginkai

HUBBALLI: India’s democratic system and Constitution serve as an example to the world, said Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai. He described the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as the foundation of Indian democracy.

He was speaking after inaugurating a taluk-level Youth Parliament competition at Lamington High School on Station Road. The programme was organised jointly by the Taluk Administration, Taluk Panchayat and various education, legal services and social welfare departments.

Tenginkai said democracy ensures equality among citizens irrespective of caste, religion, race or gender. He urged students to understand their fundamental rights and duties and work towards building a corruption-free society.

He said India was progressing towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Students should develop leadership qualities and participate in nation-building. The Youth Parliament programme provides an opportunity for them to express their views and understand legislative proceedings. He also said students would get an opportunity to observe the Legislative Assembly’s winter session beginning December 2.

Hubballi City Tahsildar Mahesh Bhagavant Gaste said the programme aimed to develop leadership, communication skills, patriotism and social responsibility among students. He urged participants to respect the Speaker and maintain discipline during parliamentary discussions.

The dignitaries paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during the programme.

Hubballi City Education Officer H.M. Fadneshi and Social Welfare Department Assistant Director Meenakshi Gudagi attended the event along with teachers, students and officials.

Students of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School sang Vande Mataram, while Lamington Girls’ High School students presented the state anthem. Education Coordinator Vanita R. compered the programme, and hostel warden Prahlad Gejji delivered the vote of thanks.