India targets higher fish production, productivity

New Delhi Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh has called for further increasing India's fish production and productivity, stressing the need for measurable outcomes and stronger implementation of fisheries development programmes. Chairing the 13th governing body meeting of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Hyderabad, Singh appreciated the growth in fish production from 141.64 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 to 197.75 lakh tonnes. He urged the board to strengthen its role as a proactive development institution with greater outreach to fish farmers and closer coordination with states and Union Territories. The minister emphasised timely completion and operationalisation of projects, along with effective utilisation of funds to improve fishers' incomes and livelihood security. He also called for focused support to northeastern and inland states to address gaps in production, supply and consumption and help them achieve self-sufficiency. Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary of the Department of Fisheries, highlighted the government's efforts to expand aquaculture and strengthen seafood exports, currently valued at approximately Rs 70,000 crore. He also stressed the need to strengthen NFDB's digital presence, simplify stakeholder support systems and encourage private investment through cooperatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations, start-ups and entrepreneurs. State fisheries ministers sought continued central assistance for developing fish markets and Integrated Aqua Parks. They also called for better utilisation of Amrit Sarovars and reservoirs through convergence between fisheries and rural development programmes. The meeting further highlighted the importance of training, capacity building and nutrition-focused awareness initiatives to promote fish consumption and strengthen the fisheries sector.