India strengthens preparedness against FMD SAT-1

New Delhi India has stepped up its preparedness against the potential entry of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) serotype SAT-1, a strain not yet reported in the country but increasingly monitored due to its spread beyond Africa into parts of West Asia. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), in collaboration with the ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (ICAR-NIVEDI), conducted a two-day national tabletop exercise to assess the country's readiness to tackle a possible outbreak. Held under the theme "Detect Early, Confirm Fast, Contain Together," the exercise focused on strengthening disease surveillance, improving diagnostic capabilities and ensuring coordinated responses to potential incursions of the transboundary animal disease. The initiative aims to protect livestock health, farmers' livelihoods and India's broader livestock economy. A total of 83 participants representing 25 states, three Union Territories and several national institutions took part in the exercise. Representatives included state animal husbandry departments, ICAR institutes, veterinary diagnostic laboratories, veterinary universities, vaccine manufacturers and defence and border guarding agencies. Participants examined simulated outbreak scenarios and assessed preparedness across critical areas, including early disease detection, laboratory diagnosis, epidemiological investigations, animal movement restrictions, emergency vaccination strategies and risk communication. Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Naveena B.M. highlighted the importance of advance planning, early detection, rapid response and coordination between central and state authorities. ICAR-NIVEDI Director Dr. Baldev R. Gulati stressed the need for risk-based surveillance, epidemiological intelligence and effective early warning systems to address emerging disease threats. During the concluding session, DAHD Additional Secretary Rama Shankar Sinha called for stronger national and state-level preparedness, improved diagnostic infrastructure and expanded regional laboratory capabilities to ensure a coordinated response to any potential outbreak.