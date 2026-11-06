India, Japan approach milestone as business grows

Tokyo India and Japan will mark 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, with growing business links adding another chapter to their partnership. Japanese semiconductor component maker Tem Tech Lab is looking to expand its presence in India, according to an ANI report. The company sees opportunities in supplying components, maintaining factories and providing services. Chief executive Jubee Aizawa said the company already reaches Indian customers through an American firm. Its participation in SEMICON India helped it recognise the size of the market. Founded in 1982, Tem Tech focuses on sensor technology and system development. Aizawa said flexibility allows the company to respond to different customer needs. Its pressure sensor range now includes more than 30 types, designed to work with different systems. Overseas business accounts for 70 per cent of sales, with customers in countries including the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, China and Malaysia. The company also has links with I=SPARK in Japan’s Iwate prefecture, a centre supporting education and training for future semiconductor workers. Iwate is seeking closer industry connections with India. The relationship has deep roots. India and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1952. Their economic cooperation grew over subsequent decades, with Japan beginning yen loans to India in 1958. Both governments have agreed to celebrate 2027 as the Year of Shared Horizons. Planned anniversary activities will involve young people and encourage exchanges across the two countries. The week of April 28 will be observed as Japan-India Week, while a logo and theme competition will invite public participation in imagining the partnership’s future. As the anniversary approaches, Tem Tech’s plans offer an example of how established diplomatic ties can support commercial connections. Its focus remains on meeting Indian customers’ needs through technology, practical support and adaptable services.