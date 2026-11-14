India approves weekly train between Ayodhya, Janakpur

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways said the route connects two sites associated with the Ramayana tradition: Janakpur Dham, revered as the birthplace of Sita, and Ayodhya, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The service will run between Janakpur Dham and Ayodhya Cantt, with commercial stops at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham.

The weekly train will leave Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and Ayodhya Cantt on Mondays. It is also expected to support travel for education, business and family visits, and bring opportunities for local traders, hotels, tourism operators and traditional artisans along the route.

Railway officials from India and Nepal have discussed the service, including customs, immigration, security, signalling and passenger facilities. Officials inspected the Jaynagar–Janakpur Dham–Kurtha section after reaching an initial understanding on responsibilities for passenger and train security on each side of the border. An Indian train also completed a trial run from Jaynagar to Kurtha earlier this month.

Nepal Railways Managing Director Paribesh Parajuli told ANI that Indian Railways would operate the service for now, with Nepal potentially taking over when it has the resources. He said the plan was for one round trip each week, with frequency subject to passenger demand. The new link adds a rail connection between neighbouring countries with longstanding cultural and social ties, and could make travel between the two religious destinations more convenient.