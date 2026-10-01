Hubballi GTTC invites Yuvanidhi skill applications

HUBBALLI The Government of Karnataka has officially rolled out the ambitious 'Yuvanidhi Plus' initiative, aimed at transforming unemployed youth into a skilled workforce. Authorities have invited eligible beneficiaries of the flagship Yuvanidhi employment assistance scheme to apply for specialized, job-oriented training programs conducted at the Government Tool Room and Training Centre located on Gokul Road in Hubballi. With competitive job markets demanding advanced technical competencies, the newly launched program offers comprehensive, free training across high-demand professional sectors. Candidates can enroll in specialized courses including Accounts Executive, Digital Marketing, Sales Executive, SAP, Internet of Things, PLC Programming, CAD-CAM, and CNC machining. These technical and management modules are specifically designed to bridge the employability gap and equip young graduates and diploma holders with practical expertise required by modern industries. According to official announcements, structured classes are scheduled to commence on October 5, 2026. Interested beneficiaries must submit their applications no later than October 3, 2026. GTTC Principal Maruti Bhajantri emphasized that successful completion of the curriculum will be followed by dedicated placement assistance, connecting trained candidates with lucrative employment opportunities across local industrial sectors and corporate enterprises. Eligible youth seeking to upgrade their professional skills can visit the GTTC campus directly at the Industrial Estate on Gokul Road, Hubballi. For immediate inquiries and registration support, candidates may also reach out to program coordinators via telephone at 0836-2333159 or through mobile contact at 8123719773. State officials expect thousands of young aspirants to benefit from this targeted vocational drive, reinforcing the government's broader commitment to sustainable economic empowerment and localized job creation.