Retaliation in Moscow: Hungarian Diplomats expelled

MOSCOW Marking a sharp deterioration in bilateral relations between Moscow and Budapest, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that an unspecified group of Hungarian diplomatic staff must leave the country within 2 weeks. The retaliatory measure comes directly on the heels of a bold decision by Hungary last month to expel ten Russian diplomats accused of engaging in activities incompatible with their official diplomatic status—a standard diplomatic euphemism for espionage. The escalation underscores a profound geopolitical pivot in Budapest following the conclusion of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s 16-year tenure. Orban, who lost power in the April elections, had famously maintained cozy, pragmatic ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and subsequent European Union sanctions. However, under the newly established centre-right government led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, Hungary has actively moved to realign its foreign policy firmly with its primary Western alliances in the European Union and NATO, seeking to systematically root out foreign intelligence threats and rebuild trust with its European partners. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Hungary’s chargé d'affaires was officially summoned to Moscow to receive a formal and vigorous protest regarding Budapest's actions. In response, Moscow has ordered staff members serving at the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow, as well as those stationed at the Hungarian Consulates General in St. Petersburg and Kazan, to depart Russian territory within a fortnight. Despite the tit-for-tat expulsions and the rising tensions, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry issued a measured response, acknowledging Moscow's decree while explicitly noting that Budapest has no strategic interest in further escalating the diplomatic feud. Analysts note that while the Magyar administration is keen to demonstrate absolute alignment with Western security standards, it must carefully navigate the immediate fallout to prevent total diplomatic rupture with Moscow, especially given historical dependencies on regional energy corridors.