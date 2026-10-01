Brazil Presidential election: Lula and Bolsonaro push hard

SAO PAULO Brazil's high-stakes presidential campaign is drawing to a close, with voters preparing to head to the polls on Sunday in an election that will decide whether Latin America's largest democracy tilts toward a conservative resurgence or continues under leftist leadership. While incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is projected to lead the first round among a crowded field of 13 candidates, polls indicate he is unlikely to secure the absolute majority required to avoid a runoff. A second-round vote on October 25 is shaping up as a fierce showdown between Lula—seeking his fourth non-consecutive term as an icon of the global left—and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, representing the right-wing Liberal Party. Senator Bolsonaro has stepped into the national spotlight as the standard-bearer for the conservative base following the high-profile legal conviction of his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro. The campaign has been fiercely contested against the backdrop of persistent economic anxieties, rising household debt, inflation, and public safety concerns. Despite notable progress in lowering unemployment and reducing inequality, Lula’s early lead has evaporated. Most recent tracking surveys show him locked in a statistical tie with Senator Bolsonaro for a potential runoff, with polls from Atlas showing razor-thin margins of 47.6% for Lula against 47.7% for Bolsonaro. To shore up support among an increasingly skeptical electorate, Lula’s administration has rolled out targeted welfare expansions, debt-relief initiatives, and a crackdown on unregulated online gambling. Foreign policy and international relations have also emerged as central campaign themes. Lula has frequently clashed with the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump over trade policies and a series of tariffs levied against Brazilian exports, prioritizing independent trade relations with global partners like China. In contrast, the Bolsonaro camp has actively cultivated close ties with Washington, viewing U.S. relations as a vital diplomatic shield. Meanwhile, candidates have traded sharp proposals over crime fighting, with Senator Bolsonaro pledging to construct high-security supermax prisons inspired by regional security models, while Lula’s administration emphasizes cross-border law enforcement cooperation. Overshadowing policy debates in the final stretch is a sweeping political corruption scandal centered around the defunct Banco Master. Following the arrest of disgraced former bank head Daniel Vorcaro over an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud, investigators have uncovered extensive ties linking high-profile political figures across the spectrum to the financial scandal. With undecided voters narrowing to roughly 5% and fresh revelations emerging daily, analysts warn that an eleventh-hour political development could completely upend the race before Sunday's ballots are cast.