Garment workers protest over E-PF issues

DHARWAD Traffic along the crucial Hubballi-Dharwad highway came to a complete standstill as hundreds of women garment factory workers took to the streets to stage a massive protest. Operating near Sanjeevini Park, the angry workforce blocked the arterial roadway to demand an urgent, definitive resolution to mounting complications surrounding their Employee Provident Fund accounts. The demonstration was triggered by sudden, disruptive alterations in regulatory procedures governing the E-PF facility, which workers reported had severely jeopardized their savings withdrawals, digital verification processes, and overall financial security. For the hundreds of women employed across the industrial zone, the provident fund represents a vital social safety net and hard-earned savings for family emergencies and long-term security. Administrative hurdles and sudden procedural blocks left workers feeling vulnerable and ignored, prompting them to abandon production lines and launch spontaneous street demonstrations. The sudden blockade created massive vehicular pile-ups and severe traffic congestion along the twin cities' primary commuter corridor, stranding hundreds of public transport buses, commercial freight carriers, and private motorists. Local traffic police units rushed to the turbulent site to manage the escalating chaos, deploying personnel to divert vehicles onto alternate side roads and restore order. Senior law enforcement officials and labor welfare inspectors engaged directly with the protesting workers to hear their grievances, assuring them that administrative channels would be opened with factory management and federal PF authorities. Labor union representatives warned that if immediate steps are not taken to rectify the E-PF software glitches and administrative red tape, agitations will intensify across the industrial belt. The spontaneous protest underscores deep-seated anxieties among industrial workers regarding social security administration, putting mounting pressure on regional labor commissioners and factory owners to swiftly address systemic compliance failures and safeguard employee welfare.