HDMC House Committee seeks public views on Halehubballi temple pond

HUBBALLI: The House Committee formed by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has invited the public to submit information and documents about the historic Sri Bhavani Shankara Temple pond at Halehubballi. The public has been given 15 days to submit their views and objections.

The decision was taken at the committee’s first meeting, held in the Leader’s Room of the corporation under the chairmanship of corporator Iresha Anchatageri.

The committee has decided to collect historical records, photographs, documents and other evidence related to the pond. It also wants information about its original structure, history, past use, present condition and renovation requirements.

Residents and others with relevant information can submit copies of old records, photographs and historical documents. They can also explain the problems concerning the pond and provide details about its earlier condition.

The submissions must be addressed to committee secretary Vittal Tubake at the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation office. Applicants have been asked to mention their names, residential addresses and contact phone numbers along with their submissions.

Committee chairman Iresha Anchatageri said all documents and information received from the public would be examined. The committee will discuss the submissions at its next meeting before proceeding further.

The initiative aims to gather public records and views to establish the historical background and present status of the Sri Bhavani Shankara Temple pond.