Haridwar canal clean-up removes waste near Har Ki Pauri

HARIDWAR: Sanitation workers, government departments, civic bodies, local groups and volunteers took part in the clean-up. The waste included silt, plastic, discarded clothes and religious offerings.

A canal was reportedly closed for about 20 days, exposing rubbish along the riverbed near important ghats, including Har Ki Pauri. Workers and volunteers cleared the material before water flow resumed.

Riverbed revealed

A video recorded afterward shows the riverbed and fish beneath the water. The images drew praise and calls to prevent more litter.

Ardh Kumbh ahead

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, a sub-divisional officer with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department’s Ganga division, said stopping the flow and removing waste was difficult. He said public participation helped make the work possible, with thousands joining government teams and local organisations.

The clean-up has drawn attention to the wider challenge of protecting the river, which serves households, farms and industries across a large basin. Authorities are preparing for the 2027 Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar, scheduled from January 14 to April 20. Large crowds of devotees and religious leaders are expected. A floating trash barrier is being installed to catch solid waste during the event. Officials and residents have also urged people not to leave clothes, plastic or offerings in the water, and to use bins instead.