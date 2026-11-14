Gurukula PU College science exhibition showcases students’ innovation

MYSURU: M.A.S.V.S. Gurukula PU College, Kuvempunagar, organised a Science Exhibition and Open Day on its campus here on Saturday, providing a platform for students to showcase their scientific knowledge, creativity and innovative abilities through more than 60 exhibits.

Students presented a variety of working and non-working models and charts covering Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, highlighting the importance of practical learning and scientific thinking. The exhibition was inaugurated by M.P. Nagamma, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education, and Dr. Dinesh H.N., Professor and former Dean of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI).

Addressing the students, Nagamma appreciated their confidence, knowledge and presentation skills, particularly those of First PUC students, and advised them to cultivate simplicity, humility and a helping nature while avoiding arrogance and selfishness. She emphasised the importance of collective well-being and becoming responsible members of society.

Dr. Dinesh H.N. urged students to pursue careers based on their interests and passion, remain focused and make effective use of available opportunities. Stressing that there was no shortcut to success, he said hard work, discipline, perseverance and proper guidance from parents and teachers were essential to achieving their ambitions. He also encouraged students to avoid distractions and strive to excel in their chosen professions while contributing meaningfully to society.

Principal Tanuja B.G. said the institution aimed to nurture scientific temperament, innovation and problem-solving abilities through experiential learning. She noted that the student-organised food stalls provided practical exposure to entrepreneurship, financial management, teamwork and customer interaction.

A free health check-up camp was also organised for the public as part of the college’s community outreach initiative. The exhibition provided students an opportunity to translate classroom learning into practical applications while developing confidence, creativity and social responsibility.

H.N. Girish, recipient of the National Teachers’ Award 2024, distributed prizes for outstanding exhibits.