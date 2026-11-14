Gifu Pharmaceutical University of Japan signs MoU with JSS AHER

MYSURU: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gifu Pharmaceutical University (GPU), Japan, at JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru.

The MoU was signed by Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Vice Chancellor, JSS AHER, and Prof. Hideaki Hara, Chairman and President, GPU. The visiting delegation also included Dr. Arunasiri Iddamalgoda, Dr. Kenichi Ito and Tatsuji Takahashi of Ichimaru, Japan, and Sriram Ganghadhar, Ichimaru Partner.

The two institutions will collaborate on the exchange of students and staff for research and academic activities; the exchange of publications; and development of joint courses; organise seminars, workshops, conferences and symposia. The partnership opens new opportunities for the students and researchers of both institutions and strengthens academic ties between India and Japan.

Founded in 1932 and chartered as a university in 1949, GPU is a public university of Gifu City dedicated to the pharmaceutical sciences. The MoU on student exchange, academic and research collaboration strengthens JSS AHER’s engagement with Japan in pharmaceutical education and research.

Dr. T. M. Pramod Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy and Principal, JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru, welcomed the gathering. Dr. B. Suresh, Pro Chancellor, and Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Vice Chancellor, JSS AHER, spoke on the significance of the partnership. Prof. Hideaki Hara, Chairman and President, GPU, addressed the gathering on behalf of the visiting delegation. Dr. Vishal Kumar Gupta, Dean (Academics), presented JSS AHER’s academic profile, and Prof. Yukihiro Esaka, Chair, International Exchange Committee, presented on Gifu Pharmaceutical University. Dr. C. Saravana Babu, Professor & Head, Department of Pharmacology, JSS College of Pharmacy, proposed the vote of thanks.