Former Bihar Lokayukta praises Lakkundi’s Chalukyan heritage

GADAG: Justice Shyam Kishore Sharma, former chairperson of the Bihar Lokayukta and a retired Patna High Court judge, was impressed by the rich architecture and intricate stone carvings of historic Lakkundi during his recent visit.

Known for its remarkable heritage, Lakkundi preserves several temples built during the Kalyana Chalukya period. Sharma visited the historic village and admired the craftsmanship displayed in its ancient monuments.

During the visit, he toured Brahma Jinalaya, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Surya Temple, Nanneshwar Temple and Manikeshwar Temple. He also visited the Muskinabhavi Kalyani, which is known for its distinctive stepwell architecture. Historian A.D. Kattimani accompanied him and explained the history of Lakkundi, the contributions of its royal families and the architectural importance of the temples.

Sharma also visited the open-air museum, which displays archaeological remains discovered in and around Lakkundi. He appreciated the efforts to preserve the region’s historical artefacts and cultural heritage.

Siddalingeshwara Patil, a state committee member of the Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority, briefed the visitors on development works undertaken by the authority. He also explained its plans to promote Lakkundi as an international tourist destination.

Assistant Director of the Tourism Department Kotresha Vibhuti, former Gram Panchayat president K.S. Poojara, Gangadhar Tadahal, Manjunath Katiggara and other local officials and dignitaries were present.

The visit by the former Bihar Lokayukta chairperson highlighted Lakkundi’s historical and architectural importance and brought pride to local residents.