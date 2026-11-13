Features, stations and interchanges on Bannerghatta Road

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the initial 7.5-kilometer elevated section of Namma Metro’s highly anticipated Pink Line, stretching from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere along Bannerghatta Road, marking a historic operational milestone for the city’s transit infrastructure.

With this new corridor opening to the public from 6 am today (November 14), Bengaluru’s total operational metro network expands from 96.10 kilometers to 103.60 kilometers. This achievement pushes Namma Metro past the significant 100-kilometer threshold, securing its position as India’s second-largest metro network just behind Delhi.

The newly opened elevated segment features six modern stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB (Bilekahalli), J.P. Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, and Tavarekere. These stations are designed to ease severe road congestion along the heavily trafficked Bannerghatta Road corridor, providing fast access to critical medical and educational institutions, including Jayadeva Hospital and Narayana Nethralaya.

While the elevated section becomes operational immediately, construction on the remaining 13.8-kilometer underground stretch extending from Tavarekere to Nagawara proceeds toward a targeted completion date in 2027. Once fully finished, the entire 21.26-kilometer Pink Line will encompass 18 stations, combining 12 underground stops (such as Shivajinagar, Cantonment Railway Station, and Tannery Road) with the 6 newly opened elevated facilities.

To support the initial launch, five dedicated six-coach trains manufactured by BEML will operate along the corridor. Trains will maintain a dependable frequency of approximately every eight minutes during peak operational hours. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials indicate that service frequencies may be optimized further as passenger traffic patterns stabilize and signaling systems complete trial phases.

The introduction of the Pink Line is expected to transform daily commuting dynamics for residents across southern Bengaluru, offering a reliable, high-speed alternative to road travel through congested arterial corridors.

Commuter relief along Bannerghatta Road

The opening of the elevated corridor provides major relief to motorists and commuters long plagued by severe traffic congestion along Bannerghatta Road, ensuring rapid transit to critical healthcare institutions such as Jayadeva Hospital and Narayana Nethralaya.