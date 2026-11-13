BMRCL announces fares for Namma Metro Pink Line

BENGALURU: Bengaluru commuters get a major upgrade to public transit as commercial services on the Namma Metro Pink Line officially begin today, following a high-profile inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The newly opened elevated section spans 7.5 kilometers, connecting Kalena Agrahara to S.G. Palya along Bannerghatta Road, and aims to ease daily traffic congestion for thousands of residents across southern neighborhoods.

Built at an estimated cost of about Rs 3,470 crore, the newly active corridor features six modern stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, Bilekahalli-IIMB, N.S. Palya-J.P. Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, and S.G. Palya. Among these, the Jayadeva Hospital station serves as a crucial interchange hub connecting passengers directly to the operational Yellow Line, vastly improving cross-city connectivity. With this launch, the city’s total operational metro network has expanded past the 100-kilometer milestone to reach 103.6 kilometers, reinforcing its status as one of the country’s major rapid transit networks.

To cater to daily riders, transport authorities have deployed five trains manufactured by BEML, operating at a convenient frequency of approximately every eight minutes during peak operational hours. Local residents and regular commuters have expressed enthusiasm over the seamless travel alternative, which bypasses congested roadways and cuts down travel times significantly. Transport officials noted that the remaining underground stretch extending toward Nagawara is currently under construction and remains on track to further expand the corridor’s reach in the coming phase. As urban mobility improves, city planners expect this vital transport link to catalyze economic growth, ease neighborhood commutes, and set a strong benchmark for future transit projects across the region.