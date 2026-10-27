Eshwarappa leads protest over delay in Ashraya housing

CH NEWS, Shivamogga Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa led a protest demanding the immediate allotment of houses under the Ashraya housing scheme for the urban poor in Govindapura and Gopishettikoppa on the outskirts of Shivamogga city. Police arrested Eshwarappa, his son K.E. Kantesh and several activists after protesters attempted to lay siege to the City Corporation office. Around 3,000 houses were planned for beneficiaries in the two villages, but construction and allotment remain incomplete. According to the protesters, more than 1,500 houses have been constructed, while work on the remaining units is pending. They alleged that the contractor abandoned the project because the state government failed to release ₹12 crore in pending payments. The delay has caused hardship for families who reportedly paid ₹80,000 each to the City Corporation after borrowing money and selling their gold jewellery. Despite making the payments nearly nine years ago, many beneficiaries are still waiting for their houses. Police barricaded the corporation office and closed its main gate to prevent protesters from entering. Although the Municipal Commissioner attempted to pacify them, some demonstrators tried to move towards the building. Police subsequently detained Eshwarappa, Kantesh and other activists and transported them to the District Armed Reserve (DAR) grounds. Addressing the gathering, Eshwarappa questioned why beneficiaries were unable to secure bank loans despite claims that 1,200 houses had been allotted. He criticised the government for failing to release the promised funds and demanded accountability from Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan. He also invited women who had contributed money towards the houses to meet him at his residence on November 15. Eshwarappa said the protesters would consider legal action if the issue remained unresolved.