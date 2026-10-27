Ensure proper implementation of 5 guarantee schemes

CH NEWS, Udupi Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, chairman of the Udupi District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee, has directed officials to implement the Karnataka government's Five Guarantee schemes effectively and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out. He was speaking while chairing a review meeting of the district-level committee at Dr. V.S. Acharya Hall in the Zilla Panchayat office at Rajatadri, Manipal. He said the schemes were introduced to improve the living standards of ordinary people and had provided financial support to thousands of families. Kodavoor stressed the need to ensure that eligible women receive benefits under the Shakti scheme. He raised concerns over the non-operation of buses on the Padubidri-Nitte and Palli-Belve routes despite earlier instructions to adjust timings. He asked Regional Transport Office and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation officials to resolve the issue. In the Byndoor area, some KSRTC buses were reportedly stopping along the national highway instead of entering designated bus stands. He directed officials to ensure that buses enter the stands, pick up passengers and proceed according to schedule. Drivers and conductors were also advised to provide accurate information about the guarantee schemes. Review of scheme implementation Under Anna Bhagya, around 84 per cent of ration-card e-KYC work has been completed. Officials were asked to achieve 100 per cent completion, with beneficiaries encouraged to use the Anna Seve mobile application. A total of 3,32,021 families have registered under Gruha Jyothi, while surveys remain pending for 10,667 families. Officials were directed to complete the pending surveys by October 31. The Skill Development Department was asked to publicise the Yuva Nidhi scheme widely.