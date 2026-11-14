“Education is key to social transformation and good citizenship”

MYSURU: Education alone can bring about transformation in society, and it is also essential for shaping responsible citizens, said University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath.

Speaking after inaugurating the 19th Graduation Day ceremony organised at Sri Chayadevi College of Education here on Saturday, he emphasised that teachers have a significant role to play in bringing about social change.

Explaining the importance of the teaching profession, he said teachers should correct mistakes, forgive children and impart knowledge. Student-teachers, who are preparing to shape the future generation, should not restrict themselves to academic instruction but also mould children’s behaviour and instil human values in them.

Pointing out that every child has different abilities, even in a classroom of 30 students, Prof. Lokanath said teachers should identify individual talents and encourage students accordingly. They should kindle interest and curiosity among children and develop in them the habit of asking questions. Instead of focusing merely on marks and report cards, teachers should strive to bring about a positive change in students’ attitudes and mindsets. As the education system is undergoing rapid changes, teachers must embrace technology and use it to provide quality education. Students can no longer be prepared merely for Karnataka or India, as they must be equipped to compete at the global level. Therefore, imparting essential skills to students is equally important.

The VC said teachers should conduct classes with a smile and maintain an optimistic outlook. The teaching profession should not be viewed merely as a job, and children should never be compared with one another.

Sri Chayadevi Vidyaniketan Trust president Bhanuprakash presided over the programme. Senior journalist Anshi Prasanna Kumar and Dr. Lakshminarayana Shenai, Assistant Director of the Government Ayurveda Research Centre, spoke on the occasion.

Principal Dr. Anthony Paulraj welcomed the gathering. Headmaster Manjunath and faculty members were present. Spoorthi proposed the vote of thanks, while Anusha and Ayesha compered the programme.

Prizes were distributed to students who had excelled in the previous academic year and winners of various competitions. A video showcasing the institution’s academic activities was screened. Prayers representing Hindu, Muslim, Christian and other faiths were offered as part of an interfaith prayer ceremony.