Dilapidated BMTC buses spark passenger outrage

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Commuters across Bengaluru have expressed widespread outrage over the deteriorating condition of public transport infrastructure, pointing out that recent state-mandated fare hikes have failed to translate into basic vehicle maintenance or passenger comfort within the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) fleet. The controversy gained momentum after sharp public grievances emerged regarding severe structural neglect on regular city routes exemplified by buses operating on major corridors like the Majestic-to-Bagalur route, where passengers reported decrepit interiors, peeling paneling, and missing or broken seats entirely. Daily travelers note that while ticket prices have climbed significantly following the transport department’s recent tariff revisions which pushed minimum ordinary city fares from Rs 6 to Rs 10 and maximum ordinary fares up to Rs 45, alongside increases for air-conditioned Vajra services the physical state of older vehicles deployed across peripheral and suburban routes has continued to decay. Civic and passenger welfare groups have strongly criticized the transport utility, arguing that operational cost adjustments and diesel price escalations cited by authorities should not come at the expense of commuter safety and dignity. Daily commuters, students, and working-class residents who rely heavily on BMTC services point out that unclean interiors, torn cushioning, dusty floorboards, and missing seating fixtures force thousands to endure grueling, uncomfortable journeys. Transport department officials have previously defended structural tariff adjustments as a necessary measure to curb mounting financial losses driven by rising fuel expenditures and wage revisions across Karnataka's state-run corporations. However, commuter associations contend that accountability must extend beyond revenue balancing to guarantee basic fleet hygiene, routine mechanical overhauls, and the immediate withdrawal or refurbishment of dilapidated buses still in active circulation. As public discontent mounts, commuters and local passenger advocacy forums are demanding immediate inspections and rigorous quality control measures from BMTC management across all operational depots.