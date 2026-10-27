CM seeks ₹4,000 per tonne for sugarcane

CH NEWS, Belagavi Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has urged sugar factory owners to pay sugarcane farmers ₹4,000 per tonne, considering the prevailing sugar prices of around ₹48 per kg, Cooperation Minister Laxman Savadi said on Tuesday. Factory owners have sought two days to consider the proposal. Speaking to reporters at the Inspection Bungalow in Belagavi, Savadi said a meeting between sugarcane farmers and factory owners was held on Monday as promised by the Chief Minister after the Dasara festival. The meeting aimed to find a permanent solution to the recurring disputes over sugarcane prices and prevent annual protests. The minister said drought conditions had worsened across the state, with falling river levels and drying wells and borewells threatening sugarcane cultivation. He expressed concern that water shortages could become severe by February next year. Savadi, who said he himself grows between 18,000 and 20,000 tonnes of sugarcane, acknowledged the difficulties faced by farmers and said their current returns did not adequately reflect their efforts. He added that discussions would also be held to ensure transparent weighing practices and fair payments. He said the government would persuade farmers, particularly those in Athani taluk, not to transport their sugarcane to Maharashtra by assuring them of fair prices and transparent weighing in Karnataka. Savadi also proposed a dual-pricing system for sugar, similar to the LPG pricing model, with separate rates for domestic and commercial consumers. He said higher sugar prices could help improve returns for sugarcane growers. The minister expressed confidence that discussions between the government, farmers and factory owners would help resolve the issue within two days.