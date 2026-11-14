“Bundle of Lies”: Bawankule hits Rahul’s claims

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that the Central government had tapped his phone, calling the claim baseless.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Bawankule accused Gandhi of making frequent allegations to attract public and media attention. “Rahul Gandhi is a bundle of lies,” he said, dismissing the phone-tapping claim as having no substance. He also predicted a major National Democratic Alliance victory in the 2029 election.

Bawankule said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to fulfilling promises made in the BJP’s 2024 manifesto and to building a developed India. He argued that this would help the NDA win nationally and said Gandhi had lost his footing.

His comments followed Gandhi’s claim that Modi was aware of surveillance because his phone was being tapped. Gandhi renewed his call for an open debate with the Prime Minister. In a video shared by Congress on X, he said a face-to-face discussion would allow the public to hear who was under the influence of foreign powers and who was acting against national interests.

Gandhi also said evidence supporting his claims was on his phone and that Modi knew what it contained.