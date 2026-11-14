Argentine leader calls for shift to renewables

HYDERABAD: Climate change is a challenge for all humanity, and countries must shift to renewable energy and reduce fossil fuel use, Argentina’s Socialist Party Secretary General Alfredo Remo Lazzeretti said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Bharat Summit 2026, Lazzeretti said El Niño was one of several problems linked to rising global temperatures. He said climate change affects people around the world and requires a shared response. He called for reducing fossil fuel consumption and moving to renewable energy as soon as possible, saying fossil fuels are a major source of pollution.

Lazzeretti said he had attended discussions over the summit’s two days on the global economy, democracy, election campaigns, climate change and the changing world economic order. He said the meetings brought together people from different regions and allowed progressive political groups to exchange ideas and experiences.

He said he had joined panels on climate change, electoral campaigns and the new world economic order. Some sessions took place at the same time, preventing him from attending every discussion, he added. Lazzeretti said the range of perspectives had enriched the conversations.

The Bharat Summit was held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre on November 13 and 14. Organisers brought together around 1,000 delegates, policymakers and thinkers from 70 countries.

The programme included discussions on geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence and progressive politics. Delegates also considered the protection of democratic institutions and social and political challenges facing different countries. The two-day event ended Saturday in Hyderabad.