Adhikari says TMC name, symbol erased in Bengal

Kolkata West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said the Trinamool Congress’ original name and election symbol have effectively been removed from the electoral contest ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypolls, following an Election Commission decision amid a dispute between two factions of the party. The Election Commission had barred both the Mamata Banerjee-led faction and the rival group led by Arup Roy from using the name “All India Trinamool Congress” and its traditional “Flowers and Grass” symbol for the upcoming bypolls. The poll panel said the dispute required substantive determination under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. Subsequently, the Commission allotted the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the “Football Player” symbol to the faction led by Banerjee. The Arup Roy-led group was assigned the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the “Envelope” symbol. The interim arrangement applies to the October 6 bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar and will remain in force until the Commission makes a final determination in the factional dispute. Reacting to the development, Adhikari said the Election Commission had acted according to its rules and after hearing both sides. He also rejected suggestions that the BJP had any direct role in the poll panel’s decision. His comments were made after the Commission’s interim order on the party name and symbol. The dispute over the TMC’s identity comes after a political split in the party, with the two groups staking competing claims to the original name and symbol. The Election Commission has said it will undertake a substantive process under the relevant provisions before making a final decision on the dispute. The Supreme Court has also directed the Election Commission to resolve the dispute within three months. The court granted the parties time to submit documents and affidavits before the poll panel begins the process of deciding the competing claims. The Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls are scheduled for October 6, with counting set for October 9. The outcome of the Commission’s separate proceedings will determine the longer-term status of the competing factions and the original party identity.