Adani couple offer prayers at Somnath temple

GIR SOMNATH: Pranav and Namrataben Adani had darshan of Lord Somnath Mahadev, a devotional visit to the deity, and performed Jalabhishek, a ritual offering of water. They also took part in Shri Someshwar Mahapuja and Dhwaja Puja, following traditional scriptural practices at the temple.

Somnath is revered as the first Jyotirlinga, a sacred shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The couple offered an Annakut Manorath to the deity. Shree Somnath Trust General Manager Vijaysinh Chavda welcomed the couple on behalf of the trust and presented them with a memento and temple prasad.

During the visit, Pranav Adani also went to the Baan Stambh, or Arrow Pillar, located within the temple premises. He appreciated the ancient geographical knowledge reflected in Sanatan culture.

The Shree Somnath Temple is in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district.