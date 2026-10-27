Activists warn of protests over Freedom Park curbs

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Stepping up pressure against municipal and law enforcement authorities, a coalition of labor unions, student groups, civil liberties organizations, and prominent public intellectuals has issued a stern ultimatum demanding the immediate revocation of restrictive police orders that confine all public demonstrations in Bengaluru exclusively to Freedom Park. Nearly 100 representatives from Dalit organizations, women's collectives, environmental groups, LGBTQ+ networks, and trade unions unanimously called for the withdrawal of the controversial 2021 police notification. Organizers announced that if the state government fails to lift these venue restrictions by November 26 commemorated as Constitution Day, they will launch a massive, citywide civil disobedience movement across Bengaluru on November 28. Speakers at the forum argued that restricting public dissent to a solitary, isolated enclosure violates fundamental democratic rights and constitutional guarantees of free expression. Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha criticized what he termed the double standards of the ruling Congress administration, emphasizing that in any thriving democracy, peaceful protests must remain visible to the public and centers of power. The coalition demanded that traditional protest venues including Maurya Circle, Town Hall, Mysore Bank Circle, and the vicinities of key government offices be immediately reopened for public demonstrations. Legal experts clarified that claims attributing the venue restrictions to absolute judicial mandates are unfounded. Advocate Maitreyi Krishnan, President of AILAJ, pointed out that while courts previously directed compliance with the 2021 police order, the Police Commissioner retains full administrative authority to modify or withdraw the regulation. Lawyer Vinay Sreenivasa echoed these views, urging political leaders to uphold democratic norms similar to those observed in national capitals. Participants also highlighted selective enforcement of public assembly rules. Education expert Niranjan Aradhya noted glaring disparities, alleging that while ideological groups have been permitted wide latitude for citywide marches carrying batons, citizens demonstrating with the national flag have faced police harassment. Trade union and student representatives, alongside leaders from various political fronts, endorsed multiple resolutions calling for the quashing of arbitrary FIRs filed against peaceful demonstrators and urging direct formal memoranda submissions to the Home Minister and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.