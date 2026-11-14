A day of fun, frolic and treats for children in Mysuru

MYSURU: It was a Saturday filled with laughter, excitement and endless smiles as hundreds of children from schools and colleges across Mysuru made the most of Children’s Day, turning the city’s iconic Mysuru Zoo and Dasara Exhibition grounds into vibrant hubs of youthful energy.

The century-old Mysuru Zoo witnessed an unusual rush, with children in colourful school uniforms outnumbering regular visitors. Forming long, serpentine queues, the young visitors eagerly waited for their turn to explore the fascinating world of wildlife. From a variety of birds to majestic animals, every enclosure offered them an opportunity to discover and admire nature’s wonders.

Schoolchildren queue up at the Mysuru Zoo

Children in fancy dress at the Children’s Day programme on the exhibition premises

Teachers accompanying the students kept a watchful eye on their wards, guiding them through the zoo and ensuring that everyone remained together and returned safely. Anticipating the huge turnout, the zoo authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the special occasion, deploying additional staff to facilitate the free entry of children and ensure smooth movement of visitors.

The celebrations were equally delightful at the Dasara Exhibition grounds, where the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) rolled out a special treat for its youngest visitors.

KEA Chairman Ayub Khan had made arrangements for free distribution of fruits and refreshments, including oranges, apples, biscuits, ice creams and cucumbers. The goodies were neatly displayed in pushcarts, attracting enthusiastic children who made a beeline to grab their favourite treats.

For many, the day was not just about visiting the zoo or enjoying a free snack, but about creating happy memories with classmates and teachers.

As part of the Children’s Day celebrations, the Mysuru Zoo, as in previous years, offered free entry to schoolchildren below 12 years of age. The facility was available between 8.30 am and noon. Students above 12 years were allowed entry at concessional ticket rates.

A large number of students from rural areas visited the zoo and were thrilled to see the variety of animals housed there.

Over-12s denied free entry

However, some high school students who had arrived expecting free entry on Children’s Day were stopped by security personnel and asked to purchase tickets. A few students pleaded with the staff, saying they did not have money to buy tickets and requested permission to enter. Despite their appeals, security personnel refused to allow free entry to students above 12 years of age.

Children arriving in the morning were symbolically welcomed at the entrance with flowers and sweets. Inside the exhibition grounds, heaps of oranges, sweet limes, chocolates, biscuits and groundnuts were arranged especially for them. Children were encouraged to help themselves, and they happily collected as much as they could carry.

Later, the students visited various commercial and government stalls and explored the exhibits. Some also purchased different products displayed at the commercial stalls.

Fun and entertainment

The children had a wonderful time at the amusement park inside the exhibition grounds, enjoying rides such as the giant wheel and several other attractions. Some rides were offered at concessional rates for children.

Cultural programmes add colour

Meanwhile, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan inaugurated the Children’s Day programme organised at the P. Kalinga Rao Gana Mantapa on the exhibition premises.

Children presented a variety of fancy-dress performances, while students from different schools showcased their talents through colourful cultural programmes.

On the occasion, senior journalist and Chief Minister’s Communications Adviser Deepak Thimmaiah, yoga achiever N. Hasini and classical dancer P. Yalinikrishna were felicitated.

Former Mayors Pushpalatha and T.B. Chikkanna, former Zoo Authority Chairperson Mallige Veeresh and Exhibition Authority CEO Rudresh were among those present. Light refreshments were also arranged for the children after the programme.

With wildlife encounters, delicious treats and plenty of excitement, Mysuru offered its young citizens a memorable Children’s Day celebration, proving that sometimes the simplest gestures bring the biggest smiles.