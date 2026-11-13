Zoo staff urged to prioritise their personal health and safety

CHITRADURGA: Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr B.V. Girish has urged Adumalleshwara Mini Zoo staff to give equal importance to their personal health and safety while caring for animals.

He was speaking at a health check-up camp organised for zoo employees. He stressed that workers must take precautions against animal bites and scratches.

Dr Girish said rabies is a fatal disease and that immediate medical attention is essential after a suspected exposure. He advised staff to visit the nearest government hospital without delay and take the recommended anti-rabies treatment.

Taluk Health Education Officer B. Moogappa explained that rabies symptoms may include fear of water, fatigue, sore throat, vomiting and unusual behaviour. He also advised staff to maintain a safe distance from animals and keep animal enclosures and their surroundings clean. He provided guidance on animals that may transmit rabies and the importance of taking precautions after any suspected exposure.

Range Forest Officer Akshata appreciated the Health Department for organising the camp at the zoo. She urged employees to make full use of such health services and remain healthy while carrying out their duties.

The camp also included health screenings for 25 zoo employees. Medical Officers Dr Surendra and Dr Akshata, along with the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme team, conducted the examinations.

Six employees were found to have high blood pressure. Of them, two had previously been diagnosed, while four were newly identified. One employee was also diagnosed with diabetes. The affected individuals were provided with the necessary medical care.

Laboratory Supervisor Maruti and Treatment Supervisor Nagaraj conducted tuberculosis screening under the Active Tuberculosis Case Finding Campaign. They also educated employees about tuberculosis, its symptoms and the importance of early detection.

The programme was attended by DFO Gopya Nayak, ACF Nagendra Nayak, Veterinarian Dr Anand, Senior Health Inspector T. Srinivasamurthy, Praveen Kumar, Community Health Officer Shabana Banu, LTO Akshata, HIV Counsellor Nagaraj, Ravi and other Forest and Health Department personnel.