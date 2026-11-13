Village Legal Aid centre opens in Kootagal

RAMANAGARA: Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman M.H. Annayyanavara said free legal assistance must reach every section of society, particularly economically weaker and vulnerable people.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Village Legal Aid Centre at Kootagal on Friday as part of National Legal Services Day celebrations. The programme was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, District Bar Association, Zilla Panchayat and Kootagal Gram Panchayat.

Annayyanavara said villagers facing property disputes, fraud and violations of their rights need not travel long distances seeking legal assistance. The centre will provide free legal advice and help eligible people access lawyers. The Legal Services Authority will bear the expenses of legal assistance for eligible beneficiaries.

He said judges, advocates, Gram Panchayat officials and village representatives would create awareness by visiting households, listening to grievances and helping people understand their legal rights. The initiative also aims to encourage peaceful settlement of disputes.

He added that awareness programmes were being conducted in schools, colleges and hostels about child protection laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

District Bar Association President Kempayya said the village legal aid centre would help resolve property, land and neighbourhood disputes through peaceful settlements, reducing the need for court proceedings.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra also spoke.

DLSA Member Secretary Savitha P.R., Deputy Superintendent of Police B.N. Srinivas, PDO Somashekhar K.S., Circle Inspector Murali, Bar Association Vice-President V.N. Jayaram, Channapatna Bar Association President Girish, advocates and village leaders attended the programme.