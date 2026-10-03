Uttarakhand SIR removes nine lakh voter names

NEW DELHI

Around nine lakh names have been removed from Uttarakhand’s electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), leaving 71.59 lakh registered voters in the final list published on Saturday. The State had 79,60,762 voters when the exercise began in June. Chief Electoral Officer B.V.R.C. Purushottam said the final roll includes 1,29,872 newly enrolled voters. The first draft, published on July 14, had 71,33,785 names. After claims and objections, 1,04,708 names were deleted while more than 1.29 lakh were added, raising the total by about 25,000 from the draft. The final roll includes 37,37,701 men, 34,21,036 women and 212 third-gender voters. It also has 72,656 voters aged 18-19 and 1,22,892 voters above 80. The State has 12,543 polling stations. The Election Commission will now conduct a special enrolment drive for people left out and those newly eligible to vote. Eligible voters can submit Form 6 online through the ECINet app or offline through Booth Level Officers. Officials will compare the current roll with the pre-SIR list, identify missing voters and conduct home visits. Camps will also be held in night shelters, labour colonies and among homeless and marginalised communities. A large number of voters were placed in the “uncollectable (ASDD)” category, with Dehradun recording 1,86,008 such voters, followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 1,77,673 and Haridwar with 1,30,203. Uttarakhand Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana criticised the final roll and sought constituency-wise details of deleted names. He alleged irregularities in the exercise and demanded restoration of deleted voters’ names. He also said the party did not accept the additions and deletions made during SIR, and sought greater transparency from the Election Commission on the revision process and its results in Uttarakhand.