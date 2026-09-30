US Lawmaker Seeks Scrutiny of Seoul-China Ties

Washington A senior Republican lawmaker focused on China has urged the Trump administration to closely examine South Korea’s expanding ties with Beijing, warning that developments in diplomacy, technology and trade could create risks for US interests. Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, made the request in a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He cited increasing engagement between South Korean and Chinese leaders, semiconductor investments by South Korean companies in China and what he described as differences in treatment of American and Chinese businesses in South Korea. Moolenaar described South Korea as a major US ally but called for “heightened vigilance” over its relationship with Beijing. He said Washington should monitor the possibility of what he termed a structural shift in Seoul’s alignment and called for a State Department briefing on the relationship by October 31. South Korea’s foreign ministry said it could not comment specifically on the letter but reaffirmed that the US-South Korea alliance remained the cornerstone of Seoul’s foreign policy. The letter comes amid tensions in the bilateral relationship over trade, China policy and security issues. At the same time, South Korea has pledged substantial investment in the United States, including projects linked to energy and semiconductors. Moolenaar also raised concerns about Samsung and SK Hynix facilities in China, arguing that their presence could expose parts of allied semiconductor supply chains to potential pressure from Beijing. The issue also reflects broader debate within Washington over Seoul’s approach to China and Taiwan. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said the US alliance is Seoul’s most important diplomatic relationship while also stressing the importance of managing ties with China. "A major American ally." - John Moolenaar (Chairman, House Select Committee on China). "Heightened vigilance" - John Moolenaar (Chairman, House Select Committee on China). "In diplomacy, South Korea-US alliance is most important, but it is also important to manage relations with China." - Lee Jae Myung (President of South Korea).