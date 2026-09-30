Russia Strikes Kyiv Energy Infrastructure

Moscow Russian drone and missile attacks struck energy infrastructure in Kyiv and surrounding areas on Wednesday, prompting Ukrainian authorities to prepare for another difficult winter as Moscow intensifies strikes against the country’s power system. Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said the scale of the combined attack was the largest since the end of the previous heating season. He said energy facilities in several other regions were also targeted. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said nearly 190 drones and ballistic missiles were involved in the overnight assault, with energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the surrounding region serving as the main target. Ukrainian officials said five people, including a child, were killed across the country. Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted five missiles and 155 drones during the attack. However, Kyiv remains concerned about shortages of interceptors, particularly those needed to counter ballistic missiles. Energy company DTEK said its crews had restored electricity to about 8,000 households in Kyiv, although it did not provide details on the extent of damage to energy facilities. Russia acknowledged carrying out the overnight strikes and said it had hit a communications centre in Kyiv, power facilities in the Kyiv region linked to military production, an industrial complex in Odesa and port infrastructure in Izmail. The latest attack comes after weeks of repeated Russian drone barrages. Ukraine is now strengthening backup power systems at critical facilities and seeking additional air-defence support from allies ahead of winter. The attacks have raised concerns that Russia could again target electricity and heating infrastructure to disrupt essential services during the colder months, as happened during previous winters.