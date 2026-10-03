Ukraine talks expand into Lukoil deal

Moscow Talks between the Trump administration and Russia aimed at ending the war in Ukraine have expanded to include a proposed multibillion-dollar deal involving Russian energy giant Lukoil’s international assets, according to a New York Times report cited by Reuters. The potential transaction would cover a wide-ranging portfolio of oil fields, refineries and gas stations owned by Lukoil across several countries. Any agreement would require approval from both the US government and the Kremlin. The reported investor group includes US billionaire and investor Todd Boehly, two Middle Eastern business groups that have previously conducted business with the families of US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as an arm of the US government, the New York Times reported. The proposal reportedly emerged during a September 5 meeting at the Kremlin between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Witkoff and Kushner. According to people familiar with the meeting cited by the newspaper, Putin raised the potential transaction as a way of demonstrating that Russians could resume business with the United States. The White House, US Treasury Department and Lukoil did not respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours. The development adds an economic dimension to Washington’s renewed diplomatic engagement with Moscow. Witkoff and Kushner have been involved in US efforts to revive negotiations aimed at ending the war, including meetings with Putin in Moscow earlier in September. The talks have also included discussions about future US-Russia energy cooperation. The reported oil proposal remains conditional and has not been presented as a completed transaction.