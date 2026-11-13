Tungabhadra canal water release to continue until Nov 20

KOPPAL: Water will continue to be released into the Tungabhadra canals until Nov 20 from Karnataka’s allocated share of seven TMC feet, said Shivaraj Tangadagi, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Kannada and Culture and Koppal district in-charge Minister.

Speaking to reporters at the Koppal District Administrative Complex on Friday, the minister said the government was making efforts to extend the water release period until November 30, keeping the interests of farmers in mind.

Tangadagi said he had already discussed the matter with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and sought his support for extending the water supply through the canals.

Talks with Andhra Pradesh

He also revealed that he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu regarding the issue. The discussions were aimed at finding a way to ensure that Karnataka’s allocated share of water could be utilised effectively while addressing farmers’ requirements.

The minister said efforts were under way to continue the release beyond November 20, subject to the outcome of discussions with the concerned authorities.

Relief for farmers

The announcement is expected to bring relief to farmers in the Tungabhadra command area, who depend on canal water for irrigation. The availability of water during the ongoing agricultural season is particularly important for protecting crops and supporting farming activities.

He said the government was aware of the difficulties faced by farmers and was taking steps to ensure that they received sufficient water for agricultural activities. Extending the release period would help farmers make better use of the available water, particularly for standing crops and irrigation requirements, he added.

Tangadagi reiterated that the government was making efforts to safeguard farmers’ interests and ensure the effective utilisation of Karnataka’s allocated water share.