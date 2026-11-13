Three Mangaluru residents lose ₹4.91 lakh to cyber fraud

MANGALURU: Cyber fraudsters allegedly cheated three residents of Mangaluru of a total of ₹4,91,782 through fake APK files, fraudulent life certificate links and misleading online loan advertisements.

The Mangaluru City Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police have registered three separate cases and launched investigations into the incidents.

According to a statement issued by the Mangaluru City Police, the first victim, a 29‑year-old man holding a savings account with the Bank of Maharashtra, lost ₹2,61,282 in four transactions on November 10. The money was withdrawn around 3.31 pm without his knowledge.

On checking his mobile phone, he discovered that a suspicious APK file named ‘mParivahan’ had been downloaded. Suspecting that the malware had compromised his banking details, he contacted the cybercrime helpline 1930.

A fake life certificate

In the second incident, a 73‑year-old senior citizen lost ₹1.20 lakh after falling victim to a fake life certificate advertisement. On November 7, while playing the ‘Vigor Mahjong’ gaming application, the victim noticed an advertisement carrying the Bank of India logo. After clicking the link, an unidentified person posing as a bank employee contacted the senior citizen through a phone call.

The fraudster subsequently sent an APK file through WhatsApp and persuaded the victim to install it and enter personal details, debit card information and PIN. Soon afterwards, money was withdrawn from the victim’s Bank of India account in multiple transactions.

In the third case, a 32‑year-old man lost ₹1,10,500 after responding to a loan advertisement on Instagram. The fraudster, claiming to represent Dhani Finance Private Limited, promised a loan of ₹5 lakh. The victim was persuaded to transfer money through PhonePe towards insurance and loan taxes. Between November 9 and 11, the money was taken from his account and from his wife’s Canara Bank account. The CEN Police have registered cases and are investigating the frauds.