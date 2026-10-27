The childhood of every innocent child is precious, Judge GA Manjunatha

CH NEWS SHIVAMOGGA District Principal and Sessions Judge GA Manjunatha stated that an awareness programme titled Surakshit Bachpan has been organised with the noble objective of realizing children's dreams, brightening their futures, and preventing abuse and exploitation against them. He was speaking at the Kuvempu Rangamandira in the city, where he inaugurated the "Surakshit Bachpan" awareness programme, an event organized jointly by the District Judiciary, the District Legal Services Authority, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat Police Department, and Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday. He emphasized that the protection of children is not the sole responsibility of parents; it is a collective duty of society, including teachers and neighbors. He urged that steps be taken to ensure the well-being and safety of all children under the age of 18. Furthermore, he noted that human desires should remain within reasonable limits and that everyone should respect human relationships. Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti remarked that parents should be able to find joy in witnessing the growth and development of their children. Every child should move forward courageously on the right path, without any hesitation. They should recognize the facilities available to them and utilize them to meet their needs. In doing so, they should involve themselves in the task of building their family, society, and the nation. Stating that this would serve as the foundation for all future achievements, he advised everyone to make a firm resolve in this regard. The primary objective of the "Surakshit Bachpan" programme is to protect children from the practice of child labour, sexual abuse, human trafficking, exploitation, neglect, and hazardous environments.

District Superintendent of Police B Nikhil expressed deep concern that Shivamogga ranks third in the state regarding the number of cases registered under the POCSO Act. He also emphasized the need to take a serious view of the fact that, following their exposure to the internet, many children are drifting away from the mainstream of society and focusing their attention on inappropriate or unnecessary matters. Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction, Manjunathaswamy, Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority MS Santosh also spoke.

Block Education Officer Ramesh Naik, Block Coordinator Shivappa Sangannavar, other officials and staff from the Department of Education, as well as teachers and students from various schools across the city attended.