Talagunda inscription recognition demand gains momentum

SHIVAMOGGA: The Jaya Karnataka Janapara Vedike has launched a campaign demanding official recognition for the Talagunda inscription as the earliest known Kannada inscription, claiming that it predates the famous Halmidi inscription by nearly 70 years.

Speaking at a press conference, the organisation’s district president, Suresh Shetty, said the inscription, known as the ‘Simha Katanjana’ inscription, was discovered during archaeological excavations conducted between 2013 and 2014 at the Pranaveshwara Temple premises in Talagunda village of Shikaripura taluk.

Dated to 370‑400 CE

According to Shetty, the inscription dates back to the period between 370 and 400 CE, during the Satavahana era. He maintained that its historical significance makes it older than the Halmidi inscription and deserves official recognition as the first Kannada inscription.

Shivayya N. Shastry, president of the organisation’s Shikaripura taluk unit, said the inscription was discovered during exploratory excavations conducted under the leadership of T.M. Keshava, Superintendent of the Archaeology Department.

The pillar inscription contains references to the birth of Mayurasharma, his journey to Kanchi for higher education and his conflict with the Pallavas. Shastry said the discovery could provide valuable information about the evolution of the Kannada script and the antiquity of the Kannada language.

He urged the state government and the Archaeology Department to take immediate steps to preserve the inscription and recognise its historical importance. He also demanded that the inscription be brought under the department’s control, as it is reportedly located on private land.

Pointing out the presence of several Jain basadis in the surrounding area, he called for further archaeological studies and development of the site. He alleged that certain political interests were obstructing research into the inscription and warned that the organisation would launch a protest if necessary.

Raghuveer Singh, Advocate Nagaraj, Srinivas, Naveen, Vijayakumar, Shashidhar, Nagaraj T.R., Hulagi Krishna and Parashuram were among those present at the press conference.