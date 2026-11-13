Students urged to preserve historical heritage and monuments

CHITRADURGA: Mohammed Inayatulla, Education Officer at the Office of the Deputy Director of School Education, Chitradurga, stressed the importance of understanding the country’s history and protecting its cultural heritage.

He was speaking after inaugurating district-level heritage awareness competitions for high school students at Madakari High School. The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Mysuru, and the Office of the Deputy Director of School Education.

Inayatulla said today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens and must understand the importance of preserving historical monuments. He added that protecting inscriptions, temples, forts and other heritage sites requires public participation along with government efforts.

Prashanth, Social Science Inspector and the programme’s Nodal Officer, delivered the introductory remarks. Quoting the line, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” he highlighted the importance of learning about Chitradurga’s historical sites, including Jantangi Rameshwara, the Ashokan site at Siddapura, Chandravalli inscriptions and Chitradurga Fort.

He also referred to Hampi and Pattadakal, which are included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List, and the renowned architectural heritage of Belur and Halebidu. He announced that district-level competitions would be organised at Chitradurga Fort next year.

Mallikarjuna, who guided students from Chavalihalli Gollarahatti in Chitradurga taluk to secure first place in last year’s state-level quiz competition, shared useful suggestions with the participants.

Subject Inspectors Nityananda and Ranganayak, Headmasters Hulikunterayappa and Srinivasareddy, District Government Employees’ Association Secretary Srinivas, Social Science Club President M.R. Nagaraj and District Secretary Prabhuprasad attended the programme.