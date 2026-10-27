Strong opposition to change in Ashlesha Bali Puja dittam in Kukke Subramanya

CH NEWS SUBRAMANYA Discontent has now been expressed against the decision of the constituency administration committee to change the Ashlesha Bali Puja ritual in the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya constituency, and discussions have begun about launching a protest. The Ashlesha Bali Puja performed at the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple was conducted by making separate, one for each person performing the puja Sankalpa at the Sankalpa Mandir for the devotees who were performing the Naga Pratishtha. Since there were complaints about the hustle and bustle that was being caused when each person was performing the separate Sankalpa, the decision of the Kshetra Management Committee has been taken based on that. Accordingly, the collective Sankalpa is currently being performed at the same place where the Ashlesha Bali Puja is being performed. There has been opposition to the change in the previous practice in the constituency. It has been alleged that the previous practice of making a prior vow and sitting for worship during Ashlesha Puja and Bali Puja is being immediately abolished, which is a conspiracy by the authorities to curtail religious beliefs and practices in the Hindu system. Preparations for the protest have begun, demanding the reinstatement of the previous system, opposing the mass resolution. It has been decided to hold a preliminary meeting of the protest in Subramanya on the 29th, with the participation of devotees and former management committee members, said Kishore Shiradi and Jayaprakash Koozugudu. Individual Sankalpa is essential when performing Ashlesha Bali Puja. Because everyone has different reasons. How is it possible for everyone to have the same Sankalpa. Therefore, individual Sankalpa should be immediately re-enforced in Ashlesha Bali Puja. The system of collective Sankalpa, which is against the temple's rules, should be abandoned immediately. Otherwise, a legal fight will be waged along with the devotees, Prasanna Darbe, former managing committee member, Kukke Subrahmanya Temple.