Sapling Multi Ventures supports Children’s Day initiative

MANGALURU: Sapling Multi Ventures Pvt. Ltd. supported a special Children’s Day celebration organised by KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, in association with Storyfy, at the hospital’s Jyothi premises.

The initiative aimed to promote health awareness, child safety and community engagement through interactive activities.

Around 90 children from EuroKids Preschool Mangaluru and Kidzee School Mangaluru participated in the programme, accompanied by their parents, teachers and caretakers.

Representing Sapling Multi Ventures were Business Advisor Valerian Dalmaida and General Manager Ashok Kumar. Other dignitaries included Vinol Savio D’Costa, founder and managing director of Sierra Learning Academy; Deepith Kundar, head of Industry Embedded Degrees at St Aloysius in association with Sierra Learning Academy; and Safwan, sales head at Sierra Learning Academy. KMC Hospital was represented by Rakesh Dharshan, head of marketing and sales. The programme was hosted by Lavita D’Souza, head of operations and marketing at Storyfy.

The celebration began with an energetic Zumba and dance session conducted by Sunil of Spotlight Dance Studio, followed by interactive games and discussions on healthy eating habits.

A major highlight was an interactive health education session in which children were divided into four groups and guided by medical professionals. Dr Soundharya, consultant paediatrician; Dr Swathi Rao, paediatric intensivist; Aruna Malliya, senior dietitian; and Dr Jeedu Radhakrishnan, cluster head of emergency medicine, explained the importance of nutrition, personal hygiene and everyday healthcare practices.

Children were also introduced to basic first aid, proper handwashing, treatment of minor scratches, precautions against animal bites and rabies, and the importance of recognising safety signs. An animated awareness video reinforced these lessons.

The initiative also sought to familiarise children with the hospital environment and make healthcare experiences less intimidating. Dr Jeedu Radhakrishnan, who spearheaded the Teddy Bear Clinic concept, highlighted the importance of creating a friendly and comfortable healthcare environment for young patients.

At the conclusion, children shared their learnings. Mementos were presented to the supporting organisations and participating schools, while takeaway kits were distributed to all children, followed by refreshments and a group photograph.

The initiative highlighted the importance of collaboration between healthcare institutions, educational organisations and businesses in promoting children’s health, safety and community well-being.